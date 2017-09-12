Union side fifth at Cleveland

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union side finished fifth of eight in Sunday’s 44th Yorkshire Inter-District Union Team Championship at Cleveland Golf Club.

Frank Greaves’s side, a creditable third in the league this summer, finished 25 shots between predictable winners Sheffield.

The best performer out of their six was Fixby’s Josh Morton, who shot a fine 70 in the morning and followed up with a 77.

League champions Sheffield were pushed hard by Teesside, who finished only two shots behind.

It was close after the first round, with only 10 shots between first and last and Sheffield and Leeds only one ahead of East Riding at the top.

Scoring was much higher in the afternoon, apart from Teesside who almost caught Sheffield.

The top individual was Sheffield’s plus three handicapper Nick Poppleton, who had rounds of 68 and 73.

Scores: Sheffield 449-454-903, Teesside 454-451-905, Leeds 449-472-921, East Riding 450-472-922, Hx-Hudds 455-473-928 (R Broadley 78-79, T Calvert 73-80, T Hunt 76-77, J Morton 70-77, A Robinson 79-87, M Colcombe 79-73), Bradford 457-482-939, Harrogate 452-487-939, York 459-493-952.