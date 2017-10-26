Tod pair win first winter event

There was a bumper field of 107 players for the first Huddersfield, Halifax and District Ladies Winter Alliance at Crosland Heath yesterday.

Todmorden’s Alison Barker and Janet Taylor took the honours with 38 points in the greensomes Stableford event.

The minor placings were settled by count back with a cluster of pairings on 37 points.

Crow Nest Park’s Gwyn Greenberry and Elaine Mackie snatched second.

A very sporting wind held off any threat of rain and the afternoon play ended in glorious autumnal sunshine.

The organisation’s AGM took place after the golf and Crow Nest Park ladies’ three year organising stint came to an end.

Julie Langfield passed on her chairwoman’s badge to Sarah Wickens of Lightcliffe GC.

Result: 1, Alison Barker & Janet Taylor (Todmorden) 38 points; 2, Gwyn Greenberry & Elaine Mackie (Crow Nest Park) 37 points on count back; 3, Linda Bemrose & Andrea Wallis (Bradley Park) 37 points; 4, Ann Lightowlers & Kairen Sanderson (Crosland Heath) 37 points; 5, C Crowther & Lily Hirst (Outlane); 6, Vicky Holden & G Holden (Lightcliffe).

The next Winter Alliance is at Marsden on November 29. It will be a nine hole 4BBB competition.

HALIFAX WEST End will host the next meeting of the Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance men’s winter programme on Tuesday.