Third time lucky for Frank’s men

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union’s select side got off the mark for the season at the third attempt with a 22-14 win over East Riding at Saddleworth yesterday.

Frank Greaves’s side stormed into a 10-2 lead after the morning foursomes. There were wide-margin wins for the Matthew Colcombe-Steve Martin and Tom Hunt-Isaac Turner combinations.

East Riding threatened a comeback with victories in the top four afternoon singles contests but Halifax-Huddersfield won five of the next six head-to-heads, with the other finishing all square, to settle matters.

The local Union had previously drawn 18-18 with Leeds at Wakefield and lost 19-17 to Bradford at Cleckheaton.

The next match is against Harrogate at Oakdale on Sunday, July 9.

Results - Foursomes: B Tupman & R Broadley bt L Robinson & L Gawley 2 & 1, M Colcombe & S Martin bt M Woodall & D Digby 7 & 6, T Hunt & I Turner bt N Raybould & A Woodhead 6 & 5, G McLean & J McAspurn bt M Raybould & S Raybould 3 & 1, J Fairhurst & A Hare lost to A Wright & R Webster 1 down, F Barron & B Crowther bt L Nicholls & R Brown 1 up.

Singles: Tupman (Huddersfield) lost to Robinson (Hornsea) 7 & 6, Colcombe (Longley Park) lost to Gawley (Hornsea) 1 down, Broadley (Huddersfield) lost to Digby (Hessle) 3 & 2, Martin (West End) lost to Woodall (Brough) 1 down, Hunt (Meltham) bt M Raybould (Bridlington) 2 & 1, Hare (Bradley Hall) finished all square with N Raybould (Bridlington), Turner (Woodsome Hall) bt S Raybould (Bridlington) 1 up, Fairhurst (Bradley Hall) bt Wright (Hessle) 6 & 5, McAspurn (Meltham) bt Webster (Bridlington) 4 & 3, McLean (Meltham) bt Woodhead (Hessle) 5 & 4, Barron (Dewsbury) lost to Nicholls (Ganton) 1 down, Crowther (Dewsbury) finished all square with Brown (Hornsea).