Sunday finalists decided

Bridgeholme and Illingworth will contest this year’s Rod Warhurst Cup final at Queensbury on Sunday, July 2.

Bridgeholme, who have reached the Halifax Sunday League final for the first time in their fourth season, were 43 run home winners over Northowram Fields.

Their mixture of youth, experience and part timers just wanting a go made 200 after being sent in on a patchy dry and wet wicket,

Father and son, Sajjad and Sohail Mahmood, set the base for the total with 47 and 64 respectively.

Tuffique Butt (42) and Jake Davy-Day (23) were the only other home players in double figures as Will Parkin and Chris Cooney picked up three wickets each.

Sajjad Mahmood completed a man of the match performance with five wickets as Northowram. who had two regulars on Joe Lumb duty for Halifax, replied with 157.

Dru Patel (48) and Lewis Moore (32) spearheaded a strong start but the visitors’ effort fell away.

Illingworth were seven wicket winners at Lightcliffe.

The home side, put in to bat, started well as openers Jordan Pickles (39) and Colin Saunders (14) put on 42.

Illingworth dropped catches but still reduced their hosts to 83 for five before a stand of 53 between Jack Booth (43) and Kevin Booth lifted the total to 157 for nine.

Illingworth were 14 for two but their third pair put on 111 in 18 overs and although Josh Booth took an excellent catch in the deep, Illingworth sealed victory.