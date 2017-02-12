Siddal’s superb cup comeback

Siddal showed their class to storm through to the third round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup at Pilkington Recs yesterday.

The National Conference League champions looked in trouble when they trailed 10-0 at the interval but responded with 34 unanswered points.

A dressing down from coach Gareth Greenwood at half time did the trick on a new 4G pitch in St Helens.

Siddal had beaten Milford Marlins 16-4 at Chevinedge a fortnight earlier in the first round and were expected to come on a bundle for that first outing in several months.

However, they were below their best in the first half and Recs made them pay with tries from Jake Hodson and Jonathan Frodsham, plus a Kyran Knapper penalty.

Captain Shaun Garrod spearheaded the fight back, the influential stand off taking the man of the match award.

Big forward Tom Garratt muscled his way over soon after the break and Gareth Blackburn’s fine off-load paved the way for fullback Freddie Walker to touch down.

Iain Davies put Siddal in front with a try under the posts and Garrod’s superb play enabled Blackburn to add Siddal’s fourth try.

Garrod put more daylight between the team and Joe Martin got the final try, Blackburn finishing with five goals.

The third round draw takes place on Tuesday (7.0), when the eight remaining amateurs sides will go into the hat with the 16 Kingstone Press League One sides, including Brighouse-based newcomers Tornonto Wolfpack.

Siddal humbled Newcastle Thunder 30-4 in the third round last year before going out to Rochdale Hornets.

The draw will be streamed live on the BBC Sport web site and third round fixtures are scheduled for February 25-26.