Siddal’s National Cup hat-trick

Siddal under 16s completed a magnificent hat-trick of Xamax BARLA National Cup triumphs when they beat Blackbrook Royals 38-18 at Featherstone Rovers’ ground.

They won this cup last year as an under 15 side and two years earlier as under 14s.

They opened the scoring on eight minutes when great handling saw winger Rourke Woolley go over. He added the first of five goals from seven attempts for a 6-0 lead.

Play became heated and a player from each side was red carded.

Things calmed down and Siddal doubled their lead on 24 minutes when prop Thomas Holroyd drove over from close range.

Three minutes later centre Aaron Metcalfe scored for a 16-0 interval lead.

Royals hit back three minutes into the second half through fullback Jack Welsby.

Centre Max Roberts converted the first of his three from three.

The sides then swapped tries; Amir Bourouh scooted under the posts for Siddal, Jake Wingfield for Blackbrook, the goals making it 28-18.

Two tries in the last four minutes made sure there was no comeback from the St Helens side with Metcalfe going over for his second and standoff Morgan Smithies going under the posts.

Siddal prop Tom Holroyd was man of the match.

Siddal were beaten 17-16 in agonising fashion by Wigan St Patrick’s in the BARLA National Cup under 14s final at Featherstone.

Saints won a cliff hanger against the gallant Chevinedge boys with a drop goal from stand off Logan Astle in the 20th minute of golden point extra time. It was Astle’s fifth attempt at a one-pointer.

St Pats got off to a great start with two unconverted tries in the first 13 minutes from centre Jack Taylor and winger Lewis Connolly wide out after fine handling.

Hooker Kai McDonald halved the deficit and on the stroke of half time Nathan Rushworth drove through a gap to score by posts. Joseph McDonnall converted and Ajahni Wallace stretched over for a converted try to give Siddal an eight point lead.

St Pat’s stormed back with two tries in four minutes from Taylor and Connolly to force extra time.