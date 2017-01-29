Shelf agree to be promoted

Shelf CC firsts, who finished third in Division Two of the Spenser Wilson Halifax Cricket League last summer, will step up to the middle section for the 2017 campaign.

It follows an appeal to the league from Low Moor Holy Trinity, who appeared set to remain in Division One in spite of finishing adrift at the bottom in the latest season.

The format of the Halifax League for 2017 was left up in the air following the arrivals of five clubs and the departure of two.

On January 5, with numbers confirmed, the league’s executive unanimously opted for a 12-8-12 split of both its first and second elevens competitions.

Following that announcement, league chiefs were asked by Low Moor if it was possible for the club’s position in Division One of the first elevens competition to be reviewed.

League press officer Paul Whiteley said Low Moor had expected to be relegated after struggling last season and would face a similar disheartening season if they stayed in the first division.

In a statement issued by the league he said: “The league executive took a long and hard look at the situation and, given the very unusual circumstances, agreed to contact Shelf CC, which had finished third in the Second Division, to ascertain whether its first eleven would be willing to play in the higher division.

“That answer was positive so the decision was made to switch the divisions of the two first elevens for 2017.”

League fixture secretary Peter Taylor will now have to make another attempt to draw up a fixture list.

It is a complex problem with several clubs having first and second teams playing in different divisions.

Line-ups for 2017 - First elevens, Premier Division: Booth, Copley, Jer Lane, Mytholmroyd, Northowram HT, Oxenhope, Queensbury, SBCI, Sowerby St Peter’s, Thornton, Triangle, Warley.

Division One: Blackley, Bridgeholme, Cullingworth, Great Horton PC, Shelf, Southowram, Sowerby Bridge, Stones.

Division Two: Birchencliffe, Bradshaw, Clayton, Greetland, Illingworth St Mary’s, Leymoor, Low Moor HT, Luddenden Foot, Mount, Old Town, Outlane, Upper Hopton.

Second elevens, Premier Division : Blackley, Booth, Bridgeholme, Copley, Jer Lane, Southowram, Sowerby Bridge, SBCI, Sowerby St Peter’s, Thornton, Triangle & Warley.

Division One : Great Horton PC, Mytholmroyd, Northowram HT, Outlane, Oxenhope, Queensbury, Stones & Upper Hopton.

Division Two: Birchencliffe, Bradley & Colnebridge, Bradshaw, Clayton, Cullingworth, Illingworth St Mary’s, Leymoor, Low Moor HT, Luddenden Foot, Mount, Old Town, Shelf