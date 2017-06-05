Rishies start with two derby games

Old Rishworthians will be thrown straight into the heat of derby battle when they start life in Yorkshire One in the autumn.

Chris Stone’s promoted side, playing at their highest ever level of league rugby, will host Old Brodleians in the opening round of fixtures on Saturday, September 2.

Seven days later they will make the short trip to West Vale to meet the third Calderdale team in the section, Heath.

The Woodhead rematch with Brods will be on the last day of the season, April 21, and Rishworthians will host Dave Harrison’s Heath on December 16.

Heath’s opener is at Middlesbrough while Brods’ first home game is against Hullensians on September 9.

Heath beat Brods twice last season but finished below their rivals in the final table. Their derby dates are October 28 and February 17 with Heath have home advantage for the first meeting.

The Yorkshire Two fixtures have also been announced. Relegated Old Crossleyans and promoted Halifax Vandals will meet in league action for the first time.

Both start with home games on September 2. Roundhegians travel to Broomfield and Wath Upon Dearne visit Warley.

Crocs, who have a new player-coach in Ryan Hammond, host Vandals on November 11. The return fixture against Jamie Bloem’s side is on March 10.