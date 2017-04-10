Regan wins battle of champs

Mark Regan won the Halifax Association’s Champion of Champions competition for a second time at Sowerby T & BC on Sunday.

Regan, whose first success came in 2003, defeated John Hamer by 21-10 in the final of the Quality Stoves sponsored event.

Regan signalled his intentions from the start, racing into a 10-1 lead in his opening game against David Warburton. Warburton reduced the gap at 7-11 but a break of eight by Regan set him up for a 21- 10 victory.

In the quarter-final, Regan faced another former champion, Gareth Coates. After a single to Coates at the first end, Regan scored three pairs to lead by 6-1. Coates responded well to draw level at 10, then took the lead with a pair at the next end. Regan was back in front at 15-13 and went on to win by 21-16.

John Hamer trailed Diane Heyward by 4-7 but dominated the rest of the game, pulling away with a break of 11 before eventually winning by 21-9.

In his quarter-final, against former winner Richard Hargreaves, the scores were tied at six before Hamer took control with a break of 10. He went on to win by 21-13.

In the semi-finals, while Hamer stormed into a 17-1 lead against Martin Steele and eventually won by 21-9, Regan’s game against Clive Austin was a predictably close contest.

Austin made the better start, opening with three pairs and leading by 8-1. Regan responded with a similar break of three doubles and, after two singles to Austin, scored a break of six to lead by 13-10.

Austin fought back to draw level at 15 but a break of five by Regan took him to all-but. Austin again came back to win the next three ends, but only with singles before Regan clinched victory with a single of his own.

In the final, Hamer scored a single at the first end but didn’t see the jack again for a further eight ends as Regan surged ahead to lead by 10-1.

The jack changed hands regularly for the rest of the game but Regan’s early advantage proved to be too much for Hamer to claw back and Regan went on to claim the title.

First round scores: D. Heyword 9 J. Hamer 21, R. Hargreaves 21 P. Holroyd 16, R. Tiler 21 J. Dawson15, B. Dawson 5 M. Steele 21, G. Coates 21 J. Marsden 14, D. Warburton 10 M. Regan 21, R. Helliwell 8 C. Austin 21, J. Gornall 18 D. Hemsley 21.

Quarter-finals: Hamer 21 Hargreaves 13, Tiler 20 Steele 21, Coates 14 Regan 21, Austin 21 Hemsley 14.