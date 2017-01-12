People are set to walk and run at 11th The Hebden

The hebden is back for the eleventh year and is set to be just as popular as ever.

The 22 mile walking and running event, which is organised by the Calderdale Group of the Long Distance Walking Association, will take place on Saturday January, 21.

The entry list was fully subscribed by the start of October with 400 entrants but anyone wishing to still take part can be put on a waiting list in case of any withdrawals.

Alan Greenwood, one of the organisers of the event, said: “The event starts from St Michaels Church Hall in Mytholmroyd. The 2015 floods had a devastating impact on the church and hall to the extent that the hall could not be used and an alternative start venue had to be found.

“All the stops were pulled out to ensure the hall was available for this year. Sadly the church is still in the course of restoration.”

The event will start at 8am from the hall and will go up and down the hills and paths of the Calder Valley in a route that is a test of stamina and training.

Alan said: “Since 2011 the first back have been members of Calder Valley Fell runners in the form of Ben Mounsey, Gavin Mulholland, and for the last two years Karl Gray.

“All three are internationals and will provide stiff opposition for each other.

“Ben says this is his favourite event and, should the conditions be right, he aims to beat his course record of two hours 53 minutes.”

The weather can be unpredictable and entrants have had to contend with snow above 200 metres in the past.

Lack of official path maintenance and blocked drainage contribute to a muddy event. Volunteers known as Crows Co-op have repaired the paths leading up to the event to make it safe for the participants.