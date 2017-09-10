Ovenden teams win on opening day

Ovenden got their Pennine League season off to a flying start yesterday with victories for both teams.

Jake Connor’s firsts won 20-0 against Upton in a tough-looking Championship fixture at Wakefield.

Tries came from Nathan Smith, Luke O’Mara and Nathan Brown plus three conversations and a penalty from Niall Brady.

Steve Taylor’s seconds had a 60-18 victory over Hollingwood at Four Fields.

Try scorers were Mark Owen 2, Ash Taylor 2 and Matt Dawson 2 while big back rower Nick Cassell touched down four times.

Joe Hopkinson kicked seven goals and Jordan Owens three.

Nathan Smith took the man of the match honours for the firsts with Cassell the star man for the reserve string.

In Division Two West there was an eye-catching 120-4 home win for Greetland AR against Cowling Harlequins.

Results - Championship: Upton 0 Ovenden 20, Hunslet Club Parkside 30 Cutsyke Raiders 0.

Division 2 West: Ovenden A 60 Hollinwood 18, Greetland All Rounders 120 Cowling Harlequins 4.

Division 2 Central: Beeston Broncos 18 Oulton Raiders 28, Queensbury 68 Swillington 14, Eastmoor Dragons 40 Wortley Dragons 12, Woodhouse Warriors 44 Birkenshaw Blue Dogs 10.

Division 2 East: Kinsley Hotel Raiders 24 Lock Lane 10, Dearne Valley Bulldogs 0 Moorends Thorne 30.

Saturday’s fixtures (2.30) - Championship: Cutsyke Raiders v Ossett Trinity, Siddal v Newsome Panthers, Illingworth v Upton, Ovenden v Hunslet Club Parkside.

Division 2 West: Silsden v Boothtown Terriers, Cowling Harlequins v Ovenden A, Hollinwood v West Craven Warriors.

Division 2 Central: Clayton v Birkenshaw Blue Dogs, Wyke v Woodhouse Warriors, Swillington v Eastmoor Dragons, Beeston Broncos v Queensbury.

Division 2 East: Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Selby Warriors, Lock Lane v Kippax Welfare, Upton A v Kinsley Hotel Raiders.