Noppert bids for final glory

Danny Noppert, the conqueror of Scott Waites in the last eight, will meet top seed and tournament favourite Glen Durrant in today’s BDO World Darts Championship at Frimley Green.

Durrant is a marginal favourite for the best of 13 sets final against third seed Noppert, who foiled Waites’ bid for a third world title before beating Darryl Fitton 6-3 in the semi-finals.

Dutchman Noppert, 26, was in sensational form to roar into a 4-1 lead against Waites. He averaged 109.19 with eight maximums.

Waites, who works in Calderdale and lives at Fixby, hit back to 4-3 before Noppert won the eighth set.