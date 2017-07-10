Near miss for Greaves’s side

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union golf team came out on the wrong end of a 19-17 score line for the second time this season yesterday.

Frank Greaves’s side lost to Harrogate at Oakdale, having suffered the same fate in their second match against Bradford at Cleckheaton.

It leaves them with three points from four matches, after an 18-18 draw away to Leeds in their opener and a 22-14 success over East Riding in their only home match so far.

Yesterday’s visitors were immediately up against it with defeats in the top four morning foursomes contests.

However, Graham McLean teamed up with Josh McAspurn for a 2 & 1 success and Fergus Barron and Ben Crowther romped to a 6 & 5 win to reduce the damage and make the score 8-4 at lunch.

Josh Morton and Matthew Colcombe won the top two singles contests but Harrogate took the next three.

However, the hosts had only one more winner as Tom Calvert, McAspurn and Barron won for Halifax-Huddersfield and Stuart Atkinson and Adam Robinson halved their contests.

That left everything riding on the last contest but Crowther was unable to snatch a draw for the visitors when he shared the spoils with Ian Backhouse.