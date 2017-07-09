Marsh earns £10,000 for play-off win

Nick Marsh is celebrating his first win on the HotelPlanner.com PGA EuroPro Tour, lifting the Dawson & Sanderson Classic title on the fourth play-off hole at Longhirst Hall.

The Halifax-born player, formerly at the Lightcliffe and Elland clubs and now an honorary member at Huddersfield, is a past England amateur champion.

He had held the joint lead overnight with Nick Watson (Stock Rochford), and carded a final-round 73, one-over-par.

It left Marsh on seven under for the 54-hole tournament while Watson slipped out of contention with a 74.

Irishman Brendan McCarroll (Narin & Portnoo Golf Club) birdied the last two holes of his final round for a two-under-par 70 to force a sudden-death play-off.

It began at the 17th where McCarroll, after narrowly avoiding the rough from the tee, made a good up and down from a greenside bunker.

Marsh had given himself a chance to end proceedings quickly, but missed a 15ft putt for birdie.

The players moved to the 18th where the roles were reversed.

Marsh did well to escape with a par having driven into rough. He then had to watch as McCarroll, who had hit his approach shot to eight feet, putted for the title only to miss.

The pair returned to 17 where both again made par, before Marsh sunk his birdie putt from just inside 15ft for the victory as they played 18 for a second time.

As well as receiving a cheque for £10,000, Marsh won a Motocaddy S3 Pro electric trolley, a Bushnell Pro X2 Range Finder and Bolle sunglasses.

He has risen to second on the tour’s Race To Amendoeira money list, from which the top five at the end of the season graduate to the Challenge Tour.

Marsh tweeted: “It feels great to get the W!”

Highlights of Marsh’s win will air on Sky Sports on Tuesday, July 18.