Lightcliffe sink leaders

Lightcliffe registered one of their best Bradford League wins in recent years when they turned over Premier Division leaders Hanging Heaton yesterday.

The Wakefield Road men had Jonathan Whiteoak (6-39) and Rob Burton (4-27) to thank for shredding the visitors’ high-profile batting line for only 93.

Ex-Illingworth and Yorkshire player Gary Fellows (23) and the league’s leading batsman this season, Nick Connolly (12) had taken Heaton to 34 without loss, chasing a modest 162 for victory, when a Whiteoak caught and bowled triggered the collapse.

Earlier, Lightcliffe had been 55 for four before battling efforts from overseas Kashif Naveed (32), Jonathan Wilson (33) and Burton (42) had given Lightcliffe what looked only an outside chance.

Hanging Heaton lost top spot to Farsley while Lightcliffe remain eighth but with a 16-point cushion over the bottom four.

After going almost three months without a win at the start of the 2017 campaign, Brighouse made it two in eight days in Championship 2.

The Russell Way men followed up their home success against Buttershaw with a one-wicket win at Liversedge.

Three wickets each for Asad Mahmood (3-33) and Sunny Matharu (3-38) helped restrict Liversedge to 144 and the visitors scrambled home, with their last pair at the crease.

Brighouse’s hopes looked slim at 91 for eight. However, Wajid Hussain stood firm with a very patient 18 not out and after Matharu had departed for 13, last man Raja Naqeeb hit 23 not out off 18 balls to snatch victory.

Northowram had Aussie Brad Hauenstein back in their ranks after an absence of seven years for the trip to leaders Hanging Heaton.

Hauenstein, in England on holiday with his family for several weeks, picked up a couple of wickets and scored 17 but was unable to save the Rams from a 60-run defeat.

Ashton Richardson starred with the ball, taking five for 49 to limit Moor to 181 after openers Jim Hardcastle and Craig Field had made 60 apiece.

There was a certain predictability about the second half as Iain Wardlaw took six for 47 to win another game for his side, Chris Metcalf (32), Hauenstein (17) and Richardson (16) being the only batsmen in double figures.

Barkisland are marooned at the foot of the Huddersfield League’s Premiership after they lost at home to Honley and fellow strugglers Skelmanthorpe and Kirkburton both won.

Honley piled up 338 for five at Barkisland, with Will Fraine making 139, and although the hosts’ target was reduced to 327 by the weather, they were unable to get in a blow.

Alex Scholefield made 116 and Luke Bridges 52 but Barkisland were facing a near impossible task and finished on 239 for nine.

Rastrick kept their noses in front of Mirfield PC at the top of the Championship with a four-wicket win at Kirkheaton.

Pakistani professional Asif Afridi again made his mark, taking four for 57 to limit the hosts to 154 and following up with 92 not out as his teammates found it harder going.

Elland lost by 62 runs away to lowly Holmfirth with Muhammad Wadee’s 35 the top score in disappointing reply to the home side’s 205 for seven.

Todmorden go to Church in the Lancashire League today having qualified for Twenty/20 finals day with victory at Rishton on Friday.

Tod were disappointed when they posted 160 for four the previous Friday and the game was washed out but they made 177 for four on their return thanks to a superb 73 not out off 45 balls from Freddie Priestley.

Home pro Shaun von Berg hit 82 from 60 balls but Graham Lalor added three wickets to his earlier 30 not out to help seal a six-run success.

Walsden will go into Sunday’s crunch home match against Norden on the back of a 47-run win in a weather-affected game at Monton and Weaste yesterday.

Umesh Karunaratne continued his excellent form with 83 off 78 balls as the visitors totalled 215 for seven off 44.5 overs.

The Eccles outfit were all out for 168 with Joe Gale and Sri Lankan Karunaratne taking four wickets each after an opening stand of 54.

Norden’s match at home to Stayley was washed out so Walsden took a one-point lead at the top of the Pennine League.