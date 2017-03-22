League wants 21-strong executive

Many hands make light work as far as the Spenser Wilson Halifax Cricket League is concerned with the announcement of four new executive members.

They are Chris Jones as assistant treasurer, Julie Pearson as registrations secretary, Graham Hughes as disciplinary officer and Jack Carson as events officer.

The appointments have been announced following an executive meeting on Monday and are expected to be confirmed at the next league meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

The Halifax League has a reputation for being efficiently run and press officer Paul Whiteley said it was a major, year-round operation.

“Not many people realised how much work is involved in running a league,” he said.

The executive currently has 17 members and league chairman Anthony Briggs is keen to have a 21-strong executive with the roles of results secretary, advertising and sponsorship officer, player liaison officer and website officer still to fill.

Matters came to a head in 2015 when the league handbook wasn’t published until June as one official tried to fulfil several roles.

Jones (Birchencliffe) and Carson (Upper Hopton) have been recruited after their clubs joined the Halifax League from the Huddersfield Central League. Julie Pearson is from Blackley CC and Hughes from Outlane.

The venues for all the 2017 knockout competitions finals have been confirmed with the showpiece event, the Briggs Priestley Parish Cup, returning to Blackley.

The Lindley Road club staged one of the most dramatic, fluctuating finals in recent years when Jer Lane beat Booth in a weather-affected contest in 2013.

The Halifax Carpet Company Crossley Shield final (second teams) will be at Upper Hopton after Triangle gave back word due to work taking place at Grassy Bottom this summer.

The Rod Warhurst Cup final (third teams) will be at Queensbury and Foster’s Twenty/20 finals day at Great Horton Park Chapel.

The under 11 and 13 Romware Collinson Cup finals will be at Illingworth St Mary’s and the under 15 and 17 finals at Bradshaw.

League chiefs invite applications from clubs to host finals. Two clubs who missed out in 2017 have been successful for 2018 with Illingworth St Mary’s, who have returned from the Aire/Wharfe League, staging the climax to the Crossley Shield and Old Town getting the Rod Warhurst Cup final.