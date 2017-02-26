Home comforts for Bradley Hall

Hosts Bradley Hall had the first, third and fifth placed pairs in Wednesday’s penultimate Huddersfield, Halifax & District Ladies Winter Alliance.

Susan Smallburn and Lynda Williams took the honours in the 18 hole greensomes stableford with 33 points.

Fifty two players took part. Rain threatened, but was held off by the wind.

The final meeting of the season is at Woodsome Hall on Thursday, March 30.

Result: 1, S Smallburn & L Williams (Bradley Hall) 33 points; 2, G Evans & P Hazelden (Meltham) 31 points; 3, E Abbott & S McFadzean (Bradley Hall) 29 points; 4,S Holdsworth & S Wickens (Lightcliffe) 28 points; 5, S Britteon & L Ward (Bradley Hall) 28 points; 6, J Langfield & V Whitehill (Crow Nest Park & Halifax) 26 points.