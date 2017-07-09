Halifax League’s top two beaten

The form book was turned upside down in the top section of the Halifax League yesterday when runaway leading pair Booth and Jer Lane were beaten and there were wins for four of the bottom five.

In near-perfect weather, Booth came unstuck at Copley in a rehearsal for today’s Parish Cup semi-final, although Booth have ground advantage for the rematch.

They made only 161, with Oliver Thorpe taking four for 66, and Mohammed Seraj’s 49 headed a patient Copley response which was completed by Thorpe (37 no) and Mark Baldwin (28 no) in the first over unused by the visitors.

Jer Lane, who it was announced last week will be playing in the Bradford League next year, were undone by a fine performances from Warley’s Greg Keywood.

Keywood took seven for 85, eventually accounting for Amjid Khan, who made 93 after the visitors had been 84 for five.

Warley needed only four batsmen to overhaul Lane’s 233 with Keywood making 56 not out and receiving strong backing from Tyrone Schiller (67 no) after openers Nolan Bottomley (68) and Chris Marsh (36) have provided a solid base.

Mytholmroyd won by five wickets at Northowram but still have an 11-point gap to bridge to the top two and 13 to Booth.

Tom Earle’s side were made to work for a four-wicket victory by Northowram, who totalled 271 for seven with Chris Conroy’s 48 the best of half a dozen useful contributions.

Jack Earle continued his run of fine all-round displays, following up his four wickets with 70 runs as Royd’s reply got off to a brisk start.

The visitors faltered to 184 for five but Taufeeq Ahmed (63 no) and Tom Conway (45 no) sealed success for the visitors.

Jer Lane’s exit will mean only one team being relegated and bottom side Queensbury signalled their intent that it will not be them with a much-improved performance in a 22-run home win over Oxenhope.

They showed more mettle with the bat, Tom Watson’s 72 not out and Mohammed Altaf’s 69 helping them to 236 for eight.

Oxenhope were on course with Josh Tetley going well but Amjad Ali dismissed him for 53 and mopped up the tail for figures of five for 22.

Thornton’s innings also fell away at Sowerby St Peter’s, who won by just three runs.

Sowerby made 154 with knocks of 43 from opener Ben Watkins and Gareth Grogan, who came to the crease with his side in some strife at 83 for eight.

Thornton looked to be strolling it at 127 for four but Chris Greenwood returned after a breather to clear up with five for 33 and took a return catch to seal victory in a nail-bitting finale.

Another of the lowly sides to succeed were Triangle, who overhauled visitors SBCI’s 202 for nine to win by five wickets.

Premier Division: Booth 161 (Thorpe 4-66), *Copley 165-3 (Seraj 49): pts 2-12. *Northowram HT 271-7 (Conroy 48, Hemingway 43, Smith 41*, J Earle 4-80), Mytholmroyd 275-5 (J Earle 70, Ahmed 63*, Conway 45*): pts 4-11. *Queensbury 236-8 (Watson 72* Altaf 69) Oxenhope 214 (J Tetley 53, Fleetwood 40, Ali 5-22): pts 12-5.*Sowerby St Peter’s 154 (Watkins 43, Grogan 43, Soames 4-35, Parr 4-48) Thornton 151 (Hutchinson 52, Grenwood 5-33): pts 12-5. SBCI 202-9, *Triangle 208-5: pts 4-11. Jer Lane 233 (Khan 93, G Keywood 7-85), *Warley 237-2 (Bottomley 68, Schiller 67*, G Keywood 56*): pts 3-12.