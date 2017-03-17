Fish stocks introduced on Todmorden waters

TODMORDEN Angling Club has been busy restocking its waters with quality roach, bream, tench and carp.

The club was able to buy huge numbers of fish thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation for Calder and the Canal & River Trust to make good stocks decimated by the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

This picture shows club official Frank Szakeley introducing some quality roach into the Rochdale canal.

Elsewhere the club’s stillwaters have benefitted from 2000lbs of carp.

I’m having this Sunday off and judging by the weather forecast for big winds I’ve probably made the right decision.

Another miserable match at Shipley on Sunday left me scratching my head as George Colbran plundered 5lbs plus of roach to my left for second in the match.

And just when I thought I might sneak the section by default (though I would barely have deserved it) my squad mate Dave Chadwick snared a 1lbs plus perch to take the money.

I need a complete overhaul of my gear and this weekend is when it starts. Will that improve my performances? I hope so.

There was a Maver North West one, two, three on the Thornhill section of the Calder and Hebble Canal on Saturday with team boss Steve Crossley leading the way with 4lbs 6oz of small roach and perch on punch and pinkie from peg 1.

Runner up was Richard Jackson (3lbs 5oz) and third was his travelling partner Eric Green (2lbs 13oz).