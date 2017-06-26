Easy win for league side

The Halifax League side overcame a bumpy start to ease to a 105 run victory over the Dales Council at Drighlington yesterday.

The early losses of Chris Dennison (Copley) and George Hampshire (SBCI) left them five for two in the Area Knockout Cup clash.

It could have been worse - a slip catch went down without addition to the score - but the next three batsmen put Halifax in the ascendancy.

Oliver Thorpe (Copley) played a fine anchor role with 78, sharing a 139-run stand with skipper Christian Silkstone (Triangle), who put bat to ball in typical fashion with 81.

When Silkstone was out, Ben Burkill (Cullingworth) joined Thorpe and continued his free-scoring start to the season, turning ones in twos with some good running.

The pair put on 87 and helped Halifax pile up 291 for nine off their 40 overs. Burkill made 62 and Greg Keywood (Warley), who was called up in midweek, made 20 down the order.

Team boss Andrew Pinfield said: “The outfield was quick and we were aiming for 260 to 280, but we got a few more than that.”

The Dales Council sent in a pinch hitter at the top of their order and raced past the 50-mark for the loss of one wicket but the introduction of left arm spinner Dan Syme (Warley) made a difference.

“He got a wicket in his first over and then had a wicket maiden, which put us on the front foot,” said Pinfield.

The Dales Council were limited to 186 for nine with Syme taking three for 33 and Jack Gledhill (Triangle) two for seven.

Pinfield was pleased with the win and hopes to field the same team in the next round against York at Copley on Sunday, July 23.