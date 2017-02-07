Derby win seals promotion

Ovenden ARLFC secured promotion to the Pennine League’s Premier Division with a hard-fought 22-20 win away to neighbours Illingworth on Saturday.

The Four Fields side, who have three games left and are poised to be champions, needed a superb comeback at Mason Green after trailing 20-4 at half time.

They showed much better control after the break and a try from workaholic hooker Dean Robertshaw five minutes from time levelled the scores.

Man of the match Sean Dyson converted from the touchline to win the game and effectively end Illingworth’s title hopes.

Mick Joyce, Chris Geoghan, Chris Norman and Robertshaw scored the Ovenden tries with Dyson slotting three goals.

Warren Thwaite, Jarrod Ward, Andrew McElroy and Kieran Nicholson touched down for Illingworth with Nicholson adding two conversions.

Both teams deserved credit for their effort in keeping a large crowd entertained.