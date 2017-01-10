Can Waites master Harbour?

Scott Waites will face Dennis Harbour when he starts his defence of the BDO World Darts title at the Lakeside tonight.

Harbour, a 55-year-old from Peterborough, beat New Zealander Craig Caldwell 3-1 yesterday to book a date with Waites. The match will be shown on BT Sport.

The 39-year-old Waites, who works in Calderdale as a carpenter for Pennine Housing 2000 and lives at Fixby, will hope to hit the ground running in his quest for a third BDO title.

He comes into the event under the radar to a certain extent, as the sixth seed and after a quiet 2016 following his Frimley Green win at the start of the year

A former winner of the Grand Slam of Darts, his sole tournament triumph last year came in the European Darts Classic in July.

Waites, also world champion in 2013, is a 12-1 shot for the crown behind hot favourite Glen Durrant, who is a 6-5 chance.