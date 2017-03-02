Calderdale netball teams’ shine

After a poor start to 2017, Calderdale 1 ended February with their first win of the year following a convincing 64-46 victory over old rivals Shipley 1.

Calderdale led from the start and never looked in danger, accurate shooting from player of the match Roxy Rothery and Kim Walters helping open up a 20 -12 lead in the first quarter.

Improvement in defence all over the court followed, leading to some excellent turnovers.

A half time score of 36 -24 allowed coach Phil Greenough to move Walters, Amy Hunter-Brown, Sue Seymour and captain Sophia Boothroyd to different positions. Calderdale increased their advantage to 50-33 as quarter three ended.

There was further tinkering affecting Carolyne Baldwin, Walters and Boothroyd.

Calderdale eased off in attack as the game drew to a close but the defence continued to dominate spirited but beaten foes.

Calderdale seconds had another deserved victory, beating Shipley seconds 38-35 in the Premier Division.

After a frantic start Calderdale settled and held a two goal lead after 15 minutes.

The return of vice captain Lisa Lund after injury steadied the ship and the defence was strong for the duration of the game, with great team work from Jasmin Douglas and Lou Stones. Lots of interceptions from Douglas made her the player of the match.

The attack also worked well with Paula Hird creating chances and scoring.

Captain Sarah Heaton kept the girls motivated and ensured play flowed seamlessly from the defence to attack.

With only three games left, against tricky opponents, Calderdale 2 are not safe from relegation yet.

Calderdale thirds boosted hopes of a third place finish in Division Three, and a place in the promotion play-offs, with a sweet 34-27 victory over Fusion

A fine first quarter saw Calderdale build a 9-2 lead with impressive defence from Hannah Godfrey and Gill Coldwell.

Veteran Pauline Williamson’s enthusiasm kept the team moving and motivated.

Calderdale maintained their impressive goal difference in the second quarter thanks to Natalie Connor and Williamson hardly missing a shot.

Defensive turnovers and rebounds were supported by Liz Harrison at WD and captain Kay Hollingworth at WA, leaving the score at 23-7.

Fusion cut the deficit to 10 goals in the third quarter and Calderdale struggled with their centre passes in the closing stages, utilising passes back to Coldwell and Molly Brearley. It was a constant fight for both teams to get the ball into the circle as Calderdale clung on.

NORTH BRIDGE LC LEAGUE

Division One: White Rose 12 Runners 19, Townies 27 Robins 16, Towergate 24 Ryburn Utd 21, High Tech 28 Old Brods 28, Tigers 23 Arrows 21. Division Three: Lou’s Wolves 20 Team Cam 11, Barkibelles 0 Pink Saphires 10, Emeralds 21 Cobras 9, Yo Yo’s 18 Triangle 9, Wasps 7 Innscribe 12. Division Five: Covea 23 Diamonds 18, Wibsey Wasps 24 Buddies 11, Sparks 6 Twigglets 33, Thundercats 20 Blue Sonixs 4, Harlequins 7 Counters 20.