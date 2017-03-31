Calderdale aims to become more cycle-friendly

It will soon be the centre of attention for the cycling world as part of the route for the upcoming Tour de Yorkshire.

And council leaders in Calderdale now hope to make cycling easier for residents by introducing a cycling strategy, to be discussed by councillors next week.

The Calderdale Cycling Strategy aims to encourage cycling as a way of travelling around the borough, by improving existing cycle routes, integrating networks on and off-road and creating more cycle-friendly district centres that people can access on foot.

If approved, the strategy would also help develop existing and new routes to improve cycling connectivity through the Calder Valley.

A proposed Calderdale Cycle Network includes ‘hubs’ in the borough’s main towns and ‘spokes’ linking these areas to key attractions and cycleways.

Links would also be created to other towns and cities near Calderdale, improving opportunities to use cycling as a viable means of commuting.

Cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, Barry Collins (Lab, Illingworth/Mixenden), said: “We know that Calderdale’s beautiful countryside lends itself to cycling for sport or leisure, but some of the challenging terrain and lack of infrastructure means that fewer people cycle as a means of transport.

“This new Calderdale Cycling Strategy would look to address this imbalance, gradually improving our cycling routes and how they link up. Endorsing the strategy would not only be an essential part of our Active Calderdale mission, helping us become more active however we choose, it would also help us achieve better outcomes for air quality, reduced congestion and improved road safety.”

The Strategy will be discussed at the meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet on Monday at Halifax Town Hall from 6pm.