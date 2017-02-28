Boxing event a sell-out

Halifax BC’s second show of the season on Friday started a hectic weekend for the club with fighters in action on three successive days.

The event at the club’s Ladyship Mills base was a sell-out and a huge success with rugby league professional Leon Pryce among those presenting trophies.

The level of competition was high, with some hard contests, and while Halifax had only two winners in the 13 competitive bouts, several home fighters lost on split decisions

Club chief Mick Rowe said: “We have no complaints. The bouts were brilliant and although we thought we could have got better results, the Halifax boys and girls did us proud.”

The home victories came from 13 year old Daniel Finchet, who beat North Allerton’s Kaine Elgie. and Daniel Stockton, who won a thriller against York Jordik ABC’s Nial Popplewell.

Halifax’s Cameron McLachlon had a skills bout and impressed against Eastburn’s Sehn Hussain.

Saad Mahmood got the crowd on their feet in a thriller. He was floored in the first round but got up to put his opponent down in the second, only to lose on a split decision. Chris Axnix from Halifax nearly stopped his opponent in the third but again missed out on a victory.

In the main event, Jimmy First faced Joe Garside and they finished the show with a toe to toe fight that was every bit as exciting as the ones before.

On Saturday, 15-year-old Seb Cowley travelled to York for the Junior ABA Championships.

Having not fought on his home show, Cowley was chomping at the bit against Harry Powell, the Yorkshire champion from St Paul’s ABC, Hull.

Coaches Neil Sellars and Jonny Maude reported that Cowley worked very hard and was a shade too strong for the Hull boy, winning on a split decision. He boxes in the final in Castleford on Saturday against his nemesis Jimmy Hanrahan, who has beaten him narrowly twice before.

On Sunday, Kyle Scully boxed for Yorkshire against Lincolnshire/Nottinghamshire at Kellingley WMC, Castleford.

He won every round against Tommy Upsell of Boston ABC and if he looked a little tired at the end of the rounds, it was understandable after a very hard fight on Friday.

Rowe said a county official had suggested that Halifax should put Scully forward to box for an English belt.

Halifax’s next show is on April 28 and anyone who can help the club should ring Rowe on 07870 266002.