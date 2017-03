The Halifax-Huddersfield Winter Alliance meeting at Bradley Hall tomorrow has been called off due to a waterlogged course.

Alliance official Trevor Williams is hoping the event can be rearranged and take place between the Ron Parkinson Trophy at Ryburn on Tuesday, April 4 and the season-ending Page Trophy at Dewsbury on Tuesday, April 25.

Eight local Alliance events have taken place this winter with the Hebden Bridge event the only one not to have taken place, due to a lack of entries.