Agony for Alex and Barkisland

A superb performance from Alex Scholefield wasn’t enough to save relegation-threatened Barkisland from a second Huddersfield League defeat of the weekend yesterday.

The all-rounder made 57 not out and took four for 35 but the Premiership’s bottom side suffered an agonising one-wicket defeat at home to Shepley.

Barkisland, beaten by Golcar on Saturday, looked set for a heavy defeat when they were bowled out for 118.

The top four were quickly blown away and although Scholefield made a patient half-century and Ben Westbrook added 25, the total looked painfully inadequate.

However, Darren Robinson’s side hit back strongly through seamer Scholefield and spinner Matthew Steers (three for 63).

Robinson picked up the key wicket of Archie Greaves for 42 and a run out set up a nail-biting finish.

However, Shepley’s last pair Jamal Hasrat (13 no) and Danny Wood (2 no) saw their side over the winning line.

Barkisland have 21 points, Kirkburton 23, Skelmanthorpe 26 and Golcar, who won again yesterday, have 31.