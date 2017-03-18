A lifetime of magic

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the celebration of the century as Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic next week.

This wonderful production features more than 50 unforgettable Disney stars including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, a sing-along score of melodious masterpieces, stunning choreography, beautiful costumes and intricate sets.

The collection of Disney melodies includes family favorites like“Hakuna Matata,” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and “Let It Go.”

Tickets for this monumental ice-skating spectacular, which is coming to Leeds on March 22 to 26, are available at www.disneyonice.co.uk