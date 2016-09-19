Steele shows his mettle

Sowerby Bridge Champion of Champions. Jason Leeming and Martin Steele.

Martin Steele won the Sowerby Bridge Associations Champion of Champions bowls event at Luddenden Foot BC on Sunday.

He defeated Gareth Swain in the final of the Peter Jackson & Sons sponsored event, claiming the David Telford Memorial Trophy with a 21-20 victory in a tense and fluctuating contest.

Steele was behind by 4-9 in his opening game against Alan Broad but took control with a break of 11 and went on to win by 21-11.

In a see-saw second game, against Jason Leeming, Steele led by 11-6 before falling behind to a break of eight to his opponent.

He recovered to draw level at 16 and, after a pair by Leeming, ran out to win by 21-18.

His semi-final opponent was Phillip Holroyd, who led by 10-7 and 12 9 before Steele drew level at 12. Holroyd pulled away again to lead by 17-12 and 19-16 but Steele recovered once more to finish with two pairs and win by 21-19.

Swain opened with a comfortable 21-9 victory over Gary Timewell and was equally impressive in his second game against Jim Eaton, winning by 21-10.

In his semi-final, against Scott Haynes, he opened with a break of seven, then followed that with a break of eight to score another comfortable 21-8 victory,

The final looked like being another one sided game, with Steele dominant for the first half of the game.

He led by 8-3, 14-6 and 16-8 before Swain managed to win consecutive ends to narrow the gap at 11-17.

After a single to Steele, Swain finally found some form to put together a break of seven to take the lead for the first time by 18-17.

A single to Steele levelled the scores and, after Swain had reached all but with a pair the next end, Steele held his nerve and ran out with three singles to snatch victory.

Quarter-final scores: J.Leeming 18 M.Steele 21; C.Austin 2 P.Holroyd 21; G.Swain 21 J.Eaton 10; T.Robertshaw 17 S.Haynes 21.

