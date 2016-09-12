So close to glory at Hall

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union golf team suffered the most agonising of near misses in yesterday’s 43rd Yorkshire Inter-District Team Championship.

They so nearly made the most of home advantage at Bradley Hall, their score of 894 being matched by powerful Sheffield, who took the title due to a better back 18 of two shots.

Eight teams of six players took part in the end-of-season showdown and the top five sides were separated by only four shots at the end.

Mytholmroyd’s Aaron Schnacke, who works on the greens staff at West End GC and plays out of Huddersfield GC, said the home team were “gutted” to miss out by such a narrow margin.

Plus two handicapper Schnacke, who put a switch to the professional ranks on hold in the spring after suffering a wrist injury when he swung a club into a concealed tree root, showed the way for Halifax-Huddersfield.

He had rounds of 68 and 71 for a 139 total bettered only by Bradford’s Chris Green with a 138.

The 27-year-old Schnacke added: “The course was in great condition but it was set up with the pins in tough positions because it is quite short.”

He said one or two of his teammates had been disappointed with their scores but everyone had done their best.

Sheffield were adding to their league title success.

Results: 1, Sheffield 450-444-894; 1, Halifax-Huddersfield 448-446-894 (C Laner 76-73, D Hartley 77-80, A Hare 78-72, J Morton 75-75, A Schnacke 68-71, J Hamilton 74-75); 3, Bradford 444-451-895; 4, York 451-445-896; 5, Leeds 450-448-898; 6, Harrogate 450-457-907; 7, East Riding 455-456-911; 8, Teesside 463-468-931.