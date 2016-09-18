Richardson wins it for Crocs

Veteran centre Neil Richardson touched down with three minutes left to give Old Crossleyans a first Yorkshire Two win, by 27-24 at Sheffield Medicals yesterday.

It was an even game at Norton against a lively Medicals side.

Relegated Crocs took charge in the early exchanges with their pack dominant at the set piece.

However, they failed to capitalise due to poor decision making with the line at their mercy or losing possession in the contact area.

Both kickers were in good form and twice exchanged penalties, leaving the score at 6-6 after the first quarter.

The visitors incurred the referee’s displeasure for not rolling away and then offside, giving Medicals the opportunity to go 12-6 in front.

Debutant scrum half Craig Heppenstall caught the eye with a couple of darting runs before injuring a leg, to be replaced by the evergreen James Wainwright.

The Crocs forwards drove again down the middle of the park, giving Wainwright the chance to break blind and feed full back Zane Sanders, who sent winger Gareth Sweeney in at the corner on the stroke of half time.

Sweeney converted his own score with a towering kick from the touch line, giving Crocs a 13-12 lead.

Crocs’ forwards started the second half as they had the first and a repeated drive saw second row Luke Sturman go over on 60 minutes. Sweeney added the extras with a fine conversion to give the visitors an eight point lead.

Any thoughts that Sheffield would roll over were quickly dispelled as they retook the lead with two tries.

A quickly taken penalty saw their speedy left winger dart in at the corner, followed by another touch line conversion.

Five minutes later their useful hooker crashed over to give the home side a 24-20 lead with 15 minutes left.

Crocs’ pack upped their game in open play but couldn’t take advantage of relentless pressure.

However Sheffield’s’ defence was eventually breached when centre Richardson ran strongly on the outside and charged over. Sweeney capped an excellent kicking display with another conversion.