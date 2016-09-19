Rangers rout Mixenden

Warley Rangers put a depleted Mixenden United side to the sword with some clinical finishing to make it three straight wins and stay top of the Halifax AFL.

Matthew Chapman’s side won 11-1, having taken the lead after only five minutes through Carlton Balmer, following Niall Carrington’s defence splitting pass.

Mixenden pulled level with a fine strike from the impressive Cameron Miller.

However, Balmer lobbed into an empty net from 30 yards after a goalkeeper error and that opened the floodgates.

Mark Kelsey‘s close range header, Balmer and captain Anson James, who followed up a drive from man of the match Anthony Campbell, made it 5-1 at half time.

Carrington nutmegged the last man and smashed home emphatically for the next goal.

Kelsey grabbed his second from Balmer’s cross before full back Jonny Lamb got in on the act with a smart finish after a clever one-two.

Kelsey completed a hat trick at the second attempt after the keeper blocked his weak penalty and Carrington scored his second after more good build up play.

The final goal came from another sweeping move with Dan Kirman squaring to Kelsey to grab his fourth.

Midgley United were made to work hard for their 3-2 win by Sowerby United, who were the better side in the opening 20 minutes and took the lead through Liam Senior’s lob.

This spurred Midgley into life and after a good spell they levelled though a super strike from George Bamford.

Sowerby went back in front when a Corey Henderson run was halted by a trip in the box, Dan Crosland scoring from the spot.

Midgley pressed again and a Greg Spink header got them level with the last action of the first half.

In a very entertaining second half, Martin Woodhouse got the winner with a glorious strike from 30 yards although Sowerby might have levelled from the last kick of the game.

Hebden Royd Red Star maintained their bright start when they came from two goals down to win 3-2 away to Shelf United, who remain without a point.

Shelf took the lead with a header and doubled their advantage when visiting ‘keeper Joe Kidder made a good save, palming the ball away, only to see it hit the knee of visiting player-boss Chris Garbutt and rebound into the net.

Star hit back in impressive style through Lewis Cockroft, Jack Gormley and Dan Lumb. They pulled one back before half time and had the upper hand after the break, getting a winner with five minutes left.

Two sides without a point met at Goldfields and Greetland grabbed their chance to beat Copley United 5-2. George Bainbridge scored twice for the winners and Lee Worrall got both Copley goals.

Last season’s Division Two champions Greetland Reserves gained their first win in Division One with a 4-2 success away to Salem.

Chris Ward opened the scoring against the run of play for Salem with a long range thunderbolt past debutant goalkeeper Joe Brooke.

Greetland equalised soon after with a Kieran Stevens header from a good Oliie Hirst cross.

Andy Hurcombe then give the visitors the lead before half time from a long throw by Nathan Wallace.

Hurcombe scored again after a clever pass by Stevens and substitute Marcus Stapley scored after a superb pass from impressive debutant Jack Dighton.

Liam Huson scored a second for the hosts with 10 minutes to go.

Sowerby Bridge made it nine points out of nine with a 5-2 success away to Brighouse Sports while Shelf FC also have a 100 per cent record, from two games, following victory by the same score away to Elland Allstars.

Another team to score five were Holmfield, Craig Gladwin getting three of them at home to Midgley Reserves.

AFC Crossleys and Denholme United shared the spoils in a 4-4 draw at Mason Green.

In Division Two, new team FC Plummet Line grabbed their second victory of the season with a 3-2 win away to Northowram Reserves to move themselves into the top half of the table.

Northowram started the brighter and went close on a couple of occasions but it was Plummet who took the lead when leading scorer Ahmad Yehyah sprung the offside trap to score at the second attempt.

Experienced striker Matt Calland equalised with an angled effort before the break but sloppy home defence was punished early in the second half when great work from Yehyah set up strike partner Joe Grimley from close range.

Ten minutes later, Yehyah stroked home a penalty after Keiron Moore was brought down just inside the area.

Northowram, for whom James Bunn made a handful of good saves, pulled a late goal back from a free-kick by Josh Baines.

Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves continued their fine start to the season with a 14-2 win over Salem Reserves.

They started strongly and were rewarded with goals by Bailey Naylor and Jack Pullen.

Brandon Field added a fine solo effort before Naylor completed his hat-trick before the break.

The goals continued to flow in the second half with Field adding his second and Naylor adding his fourth, whilst strike partner Tom McGregor continued his good form with a quick fire four to match him.

Substitute Luke Prosser added two more before Tom Holroyde wrapped things up with a long awaited first goal for the club.

Salem battled to the end and deservedly added goals from James Broadbent and Gavin Foster.

Ivy House made it five out of five with a 6-1 win away to Sowerby United Reserves and Crossley’s Reserves (3-0 at Sowerby Bridge Reserves) and Shelf United Reserves (8-2 at Hebden Royd RS Reserves) also picked up three points on the road.