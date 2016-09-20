Hammers newcomers impress

A new-look Halifax Hammers side opened their home account in the Metro Cars Halifax Sunday League with a runaway 9-0 win over lowly Barge.

Hammers have lost several players from last season, notably Shiraz Khan (Halifax Town) and Matty Waller (Campion), but started well with Terriq Pervez scoring twice and Sameer Ahmed once in the first half.

New boy Callum Charlton increased the lead with a fine goal on his debut and Ahsan Farooq went on mazy run from right back before finishing.

Mobeen Iqbal, 17, impressed on his first start and his midfield partner Kashif Akmal set up Pervez to complete his hat-trick from close range.

Teenage centre half Hasan Jamil scored from long range, centre forward Lamin Gitteh was rewarded for his hard work and Awais Khan completed the rout.

Right on full time, Barge’s Jordan Parnell hit a post. The game was very well handled by Mick Denton and played in good spirit.

Champions Carrington continued on their merry way with a 7-2 win away to Feathers while Waiters Arms lead the chasing pack after a 5-2 win away to Hollins Holme.

Waiters knocked the ball around nicely and powered into a 3-0 lead. Lewis Cockroft pulled one back and although the striker got a second later, the hosts were comfortable winners.

Visiting boss Steve Parker was less than impressed, describing his team’s lack lustre effort as “disgraceful.”

Mount Tabor picked up their first Premier Division win in style, beating Top Club 6-0 at Natty Lane, Illingworth.

In Division One, King Cross Park notched a third straight win with a 5-1 success over Lee Mount.

Beehive & Crosskeys are second, winning 4-3 away to an Old Pond sided who surrendered a lead for the third week in a row.

The visitors to Lane Head took the lead with a stunning scissor kick from Aaron Bennett which left Pond keeper Dan Barnes with no chance but Paul Taylor strode forward and finished confidently to make it 1-1.

Beehive’s Nick Green and Alex O’Keefe rattled the Pond woodwork before the Hove Edge side’s player/manager Richard Dawson went route one to send Michael Barlow through for 2-1.

Green made it 2-2, following up an O’Keefe effort that bounced back off the post, but sub Chris Payne made it 3-2 after racing clear and producing a trademark finish.

However, late goals from Green and O’Keefe saw Beehive take the points.

Halifax Hammers won 3-2 away to Oddfellows thanks to a man of the match performance from makeshift keeper Atif Hussain.

He made several fine saves while Wajid Nawaz scored twice and Suhail Bashir once at the other end.

Ryburn Valley made it two wins out of two with a 4-1 success away to Halifax Rangers.

North Bridge made it third time lucky when they picked up a first win of the season in Division Two.

They did it in emphatic style with an 8-1 success away to Halifax Amateurs, who had won their previous two games.

Stephen Priestley struck early for the visitors and Alex Broomfield slipped the ball under the keeper for 2-0.

When Jamie Callaghan’s throw-in evaded the Amateurs defence , man of the match Mike Kirwan got his first goal for the club.

Amateurs pulled one back but that goal just inspired Bridge. Priestley added his second and then set up Tom Hoodlass to drill into the roof of the net.

Kirwan claimed his second from a Niall Cuttle pass as Bridge lead 6-1 at the break.

Kirwan completed his hat-trick and a Callaghan header from Anthony Todd’s free kick completed the scoring.

There were also emphatic wins for Ovenden Phoenix, by 4-0 against Halifax Rangers Reserves, and by early leaders Fountain Head, 7-3 victors away to Triangle.