Big win for Brods in Leeds

Old Brodleians continued their encouraging start to the season with a 45-17 win at Yarnbury on Saturday.

The Hipperholme side made light of five enforced changes to the side which had overcome West Leeds in a thriller at Woodhead the previous week.

The replacements all contributed to another good win with full back Matty Hoyle particularly impressive.

Wingers Tom Wilson and Jasper Ayrton, both making their debuts for the first team, made telling contributions in a comprehensive victory.

Superb conditions helped provide a picturesque setting under the flight path into Leeds and Bradford airport.

Brods wasted no time in showing their strength, a powerful scrum and good quality line out ball paving the way for the opening score.

Hoyle’s kick was chased down and Dom Georgiou linked with Wilson for the youngster to score with his first touch of the ball. Ollie Akroyd converted from the touch line to give Brods a seven point lead after 15 minutes.

The visitors continued their offensive from the restart with another kick being chased down by Rob Jennings. Polish centre Marc Grabowski was in support to take play deep into the Yarnbury 22, When the ball was moved right Bob Sykes was in support to cross in the corner.

The home side made a spirited effort to get back into the game but Brods’ defence was sound with Ayrton in particular defending his flank well.

The Yarnbury offensive was supplemented by several penalties conceded by the visitors but the pressure was lifted when Liam Scott intercepted on his own 22 and ran the ball out of the Brods half. Chris Vine arrived to support his half back partner and Georgiou finished the move in fine style by rounding the full back to score under the posts. Akroyd’s kick extended the lead to 19-0 after 35 minutes.

Yarnbury kicked a penalty just before half time to get on the scoreboard.

Brods maintained their overall domination with Grabowski scoring his first try for the club, displaying strength, speed and a good line of running following good work from Scott and Vine.

The try earned Brods their bonus point and made it 26-3 after 48 minutes.

Laurie Hamer was showing up well particularly at the restarts where his uncompromising running put the hosts on the back foot.

Reece Ward was outstanding again in the pack and his charge down the middle of the field on 52 minutes set up the position for Wilson to add to his earlier score wide out.

Yarnbury replied with a consolation try after a period of pressure on the Brods line but further tries from Andy Clay and Alex Dawson completed a highly satisfactory afternoon’s work for the visitors.

At Woodhead, Brods seconds beat their Yarnbury counterparts 93-0.