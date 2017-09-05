Sunday League cut to two divisions

The Ziggy’s Metro Cars Halifax Sunday League will have just two divisions in its 50th season of competition.

The withdrawal of several clubs led to the calling of an extraordinary general meeting, at which the planned three-division set-up for 2017-18 was scrapped.

The change, which means clubs will still play each other twice, was passed with a large majority.

Teams have been allocated a division according to last season’s performances and their placement is subject to an appeal period of 14 days.

FC Casa (formerly Barge), Feathers FC, Halifax Hammers, Hollins Holme, Lee Mount, Ryburn Valley and Waiters Arms will remain in the top flight, but will now also be joined by the highest placed clubs from last season’s Division One campaign in King Cross FC and Ryburn United, as well as Division Two champions Fountain Head.

The second tier will feature Old Pond and Halifax Rangers, who were relegated from Division One in 2016-17, along with existing clubs Bradshaw, Halifax Amateurs, Halifax Hammers Reserves and North Bridge. New clubs Barum Top, Cock & Bottle, Siddal Place and Thrum Hall will complete the lower division line up.

League spokesman Andy Dawson said the clubs and the management committee could now firmly set their sights on an historic 50th season with the first league matches on September 17.

He said the league had started planning fitting ways to mark the anniversary.

The traditional season-opening charity matches scheduled for last Sunday will now take place next weekend.