Ryburn’s great run ended

Ryburn United’s superb run in the West Riding Challenge Cup came to an end when they were beaten 2-0 by Carlton Athletic in last night’s semi-final.

Halifax AFL sides have made little impact in this competition in recent years and Craig Walker’s side went into the game at county HQ in Leeds as massive unerdogs against the West Yorkshire League leaders.

They must now raise themselves for Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Illingworth St Mary’s at Natty Lane.

There were three matches in the AFL last night and Denholme United beat Shelf FC 2-1 in the most significant of them.

Foster Park has a reputation for being a difficult place to go to and the in-form hosts delivered a blow to their visitors’ title chances in Division One.

Danny Moralee and Michael Midgley scored for the hosts with Joshua Hans replying for Shelf, who were dropping their first league points of the season.

Junction Inn boosted their Division Two promotion hopes with a 3-0 win away to Shelf United Reserves.

AFL results - Premier Division: Illingworth St Marys 6 (D.Randell 3 J.Booth 2 C.Cook) Warley Rangers 5 (C.Balmer 4 C.Bell).

Division One: Denholme United 2 (D.Moralee M.Midgley) Shelf FC 1 (J.Hans).

Division Two: Shelf United Res 0 Junction Inn 3 (D.Ambler A.Wright J.Handley).