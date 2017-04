Ryburn United continued their preparations for a Challenge Cup final date with Shelf FC by beating Hebden Royd Red Star 4-2 at Ripponden Wood in the Halifax AFL last night.

United, who could still finish runners-up to Illingworth St Mary’s in the Premier Division, face Division One champions Shelf at the Shay on May 15.

Calder ‘76 Reserves went above Elland Allstars in mid-table in Division One with a 4-3 win when the pair at Luddenden Foot Park in last night’s other game.