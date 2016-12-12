Ryburn are new AFL leaders

The Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL has new leaders for the third week running with Ryburn United taking over from Warley Rangers at the top.

Ryburn, last season’s runners-up, cantered past Greetland 6-0 with two goals each from Christian Silkstone and Tom Hiley plus others from Alex Austin and Simon Carter.

Warley suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat to Northowram while Midgley United, Illingworth St Mary’s and Hebden Royd Red Star complete a top five separated by only one point.

A determined and committed Northowram surprised Warley at Shroggs Park.

The opening half-hour was even with little goalmouth action, although Josh Baines gave the Rams the lead after 10 minutes when he lashed home a loose ball following a corner.

Rangers struggled to get into their stride but they drew level after 32 minutes through Macaulay Nortcliffe’s angled finish after he was quickly on to Mark Kelsey’s clever flick.

The Rams had a spell on the back foot, Mark Kelsey hitting the bar, but they were gifted a goal two minutes from half-time when a dreadful mix-up on the edge of the area left Lewis Oldridge with a walk-in.

The second half produced many more chances. James Bunn made some excellent saves for the visitors and Kelsey hit the woodwork again while at the other end Mark Eade was denied by a sharp save from Mark Hickinbottom, had a header cleared off the line and other Rams opportunities went begging.

The Rams midfield trio of Baines, Chris Gent and Chris Dunne had big games and the back four were as solid as they were vulnerable against Sowerby the previous week.

Midgley took the spoils in a high-scoring derby at Mytholmroyd, beating a Hebden Royd Red Star side who were top a fortnight ago by 7-5.

Midgley boss Craig Gee praised the efforts of his front men Martin Woodhouse, George Bamford and Toby Standring but admitted there had been “some comedy defending” from both teams.

Martin Woodhouse gave the visitors the lead with a long range shot after 10 minutes.

Lewis Cockroft, a threat throughout for Star, made it 1-1 and Midgley came under the cosh before Standring headed them in front just before half time.

Will Chadwick broke free and lobbed Steve Butterworth but Woodhouse got his second after a George Bamford shot had rebounded off the ‘keeper to make it 2-3.

Star swept in front via a Cockroft penalty and Dan Lumb in a goalmouth scramble.

Woodhouse completed his hat-trick for 4-4 and Midgley moved clear with Standring producing a good finish and Bamford heading the goal of the game from Steve Senior’s quality cross.

Jack Gormley revived home hopes but Andy Butterworth’s penalty, after Standring had been brought down, sealed Midgley’s win.

Illingworth made it five wins out of five by thrashing reigning champions Calder ‘76 7-1 at Trinity Academy.

They surged into a 5-0 interval lead and added two more in the early stages of the second half with John Booth (4), Damien Randall (2) and Luke Prosser their scorers.

The match got heated and rather fizzled out but John Moynes got a consolation for Calder.

Sowerby United fought back from 2-0 down at half time to win 3-2 away to Shelf United at Lightcliffe Academy.

Sowerby looked dangerous in the first half but were thwarted by some fine defending from Shelf’s Jacob Green.

Shelf took the lead with a good finish from Ben Grech Brooksbank and shortly after another from Joe Davey.

Strong words from manager Garry Boyd and the introduction of James Clegg had the desired affect as Sowerby took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Clegg’s clever pass sent Rory Thickett clear to pull one back and minutes later Sowerby were level when Josh Hiley raced into the box to finish in style.

Both sides went in search of a winner and Sowerby got it when Connor Ashworth finished off a flowing move.

Shelf FC and Holmfield were handsome winners to reduce some of the large gap between themselves and inactive Division One leaders Sowerby Bridge.

A Joshua Hans hat-trick helped Shelf beat Salem 5-0 while Holmfield bounce back from a defeat by Calder ‘76 Reserves with a 5-1 success away to Greetland Reserves, Craig Gladwin scoring twice.

Ryburn Reserves went fourth with a 4-2 win away to Calder Reserves, for whom Michael McKelvey’s two goals were in vain.

Will Nicholson (three) and Craig Billington (two) helped Elland Allstars gun down AFC Crossleys 7-1.

Midgley Reserves were back in action after failing to raise a team the previous week. Michael Midgley scored a hat-trick for visitors Denholme United, who found extra after the plucky home side were on terms at 3-3.

Ivy House and Junction Athletic both dropped their first points of the season in Division Two.

Leaders Ivy House’s winning run was halted at 11 when they drew 1-1 away to Sowerby Bridge Reserves.

Connor Clatworthy scored for third from bottom Bridge and Sam Starsmore for the visitors.

St Columba’s drew 3-3 with Junction and left Natty Lane wondering how they hadn’t taken maximum points.

Junction took the lead when captain Ryan Barkham was played in by Andrew Wright and smashed the ball past the keeper..

Saints’ equaliser came from Ryan O’Neill, who collected Lamin Janneh’s deft pass on the edge of the area, rounded the last defender and slotted home.

His side took the lead 10 minutes later when Jack Dobson’s ball over the top sent Vinny O’Shea clear and his lob went in off the bar.

Saints had numerous chances to kill the game off in the second half with Kutubo Touray coming closest. His shot hit the inside of a post and the ball landed in the keeper’s hands.

They were made to pay with 10 minutes remaining as Junction pushed more men forward and grabbed an equaliser when substitute Jonny Handley equalised from short range.

It looked as though Saints had grabbed a late winner for the third game in a row when Ben Caldwell got in down the left and his cross was cleared into Pete Connell,who scored from close range.

There was a final twist with the last action of the game when Barkham whipped in a wide free kick and the ball was nodded in by Sam Davidson.

Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves got back to winning ways with a 5-1 win over Salem Reserves.

Saints started strongly and it wasn’t long before youngster Tom Mcgregor broke clear and squared to Bailey Naylor to notch his 16th goal of the season.

Saints continued to dominate and Josh Langan doubled the lead with a 30-yarder.

There was just time before the break for Harvey Partington to see his cross cum shot loop over the keeper from wide out on the left.

Mcgregor added two fine goals in the second half, one a stunning header and the second a tap in after rounding the keeper.

Salem battled to the end and were rewarded with a late penalty from James Hings in a match well refereed by Adam Bennett.

Striker Liam Calvert helped himself to four goals as FC Plummet Line gained a convincing victory against AFC Crossleys Reserves.

Crossleys had an early chance from a corner which keeper Martyn Brown saved and it was then all Plummet.

Calvert, who formed a good partnership with Niall Carrington up front, scored from two close range headers following excellent corner delivery from Tom Howse.

Joe Grimley fired home a third from the edge of the area before the break to leave Plummet looking comfortable.

Calvert showed his predatory instincts to extend the lead but Crossleys immediately hit back with a smart finish from close range from Lee Walker.

Carrington grabbed his first goal for Plummet following good work from Jake Meade before sub Ashley Holms pulled one back for Crossleys.

Calvert then grabbed his 10th of the season with a fine run and finish.

Ross Broadley’s four goals helped Shelf United Reserves win 4-3 away to Sowerby United Reserves.

The goals flowed at Northowram Rec where the home reserve side beat their Hebden Royd RS counterparts 8-5 with the help of a Tom Abson hat-trick.