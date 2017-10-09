Rory hat-trick as Sowerby break duck

A dominant first half display sent Sowerby United on their way to a first win of the season in the Halifax AFl’s top flight, by 4-1 at home to Midgley United.

Midgley had no answer to the hosts’ fine football but Sowerby wasted several golden chances before Liam Senior headed them in front from a Harvey Walsh pinpoint corner.

Rory Thicket added a second before the break but Sowerby were still spurning good chances.

A change in formation for Midgley after the break steadied the ship but when Thickett got his second and Sowerby’s third it looked game over.

Midgley pulled one back through Greg Spink to remind Sowerby they were not giving up but Thickett completed his hat-trick to put the result beyond doubt.

Ryburn United confirmed their early-season superiority over Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves with a 6-1 success at Ripponden.

It was their third meeting in little more than a month and victory enabled Ryburn to join Shelf FC on 13 points at the top.

Saints have lost key men since last term’s title success and are bottom. Dec Rothery got their goal.

There was a better result for Illingworth’s reserve team in Division One. They bounced back from defeat to Calder the previous week with a fine 4-0 win over a hard working Elland Allstars side.

Veteran manager Jonnie Baird gave his young Illingworth side a kick up the backside and they responded in fine fashion.

Youngster Bailey Naylor put Saints two up in the first half with two excellent finishes from crosses by Rohan Ford and new signing Jamie Moorhouse.

With Saints’ defence and midfield looking solid throughout, Elland were limited to few chances and Saints made the game safe with second half strikes from Brandon Field and Nicky Meade.

Illingworth remain level on points at the top with Ryburn Reserves and Denholme United who registered handsome wins.

Ryburn won 7-1 away to Calder Reserves to complete a fine day for the club while Jack Harrison struck four times for Denholme in a 5-1 success against Ivy House at Foster Park.

St Columba’s ended Sowerby Bridge Reserves’ 100 per cent record in Division Two with a hard fought 3-0 win at Natty Lane.

It was still goalless after an even first 30 minutes when Saints keeper Zahid Hassan made a great save down to his left and then George Cook scrambled the resulting corner off the line.

Saints went up the other end and took the lead after James Stansfield and Ryan O’Neill had linked, the impressive Stansfield scoring for the second week running.

Two more goals came in the next five minutes as Saints turned the screw, both from in form striker Frank Odion.

The first was a typical powerful strike after being played through by man of the match Macauley Mountain and the second was a header from an O’Neill corner.

Sowerby Bridge were looking to the prolific Joe Casey for goals but he was well marshalled by Jacob Richardson.

Greetland Reserves made it three wins out of four with a 6-0 win away to Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves, who like Northowram Reserves are yet to pick up a point. The Rams lost 5-2 at home to Junction Inn.

Mixenden United could be the team to beat in Division Three after thumping leaders Stainland 5-0.

Flying Dutchman continued their promising start, Nathan Howard bagged two of their goals in a 4-1 win over Warley Rangers.