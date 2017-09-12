Poor Brighouse run goes on

Brighouse Town suffered a third defeat in seven days when they were beaten 3-2 at home by new Evo-Stik NPL Division One leaders Droylsden last night.

Vill Powell’s side were given early encouragement by Ernest Boafo’s first goal since a long injury lay-off.

The Ghanaian struck after nine minutes, winning the ball in the box and finishing calmly, but he had to go off shortly after.

Droylsden were awarded a penalty on 26 minutes but young ‘keeper Harry Stead saved from Ciaran Kilheeney.

However, Liam Caddick equalised on 36 minutes and the Greater Manchester outfit took the lead through Dominic Smith on 57 minutes.

Adam Shaw shrugged off two defenders and slammed home an equaliser on 63 minutes but Kil;heeney got that turned out to be the winner two minutes later.

Brighouse remain 15th in the table but have played more games than anyone else. They travel to Prescot Cables on Saturday.