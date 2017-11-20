Odion double as Saints progress

Halifax AFL Division Two side St Columba’s were comfortable 5-2 winners at division higher Salem in the last 16 of the Halifax FA Saturday Cup at the weekend.

The game came to life after a goalless first half. Ben Caldwell’s penalty opened the scoring for Saints but Salem hit back instantly from a corner.

Saints striker Frank Odion controlled with his chest and hit a thumping volley on the turn to restore the lead and made it 3-1 with another powerfully struck effort into the top corner.

Salem got back to 3-2 after a defensive clearance was charged down, but 16 year old striker Macauley Mountain bagged his fifth Saints goal of the season with a clinical finish.

Salem had a chance to make it 4-3 from the penalty spot but Macauley Richardson made a great save down to his right and George Cook sealed victory after rounding the keeper, having been played through by Ryan O’Neill.

Holders Huddersfield Amateurs strolled through with an 8-1 home victory against a plucky Flying Dutchman side.

It took the home side just 60 seconds to score as Mike Hall rifled the ball home from the edge of the area.

The visitors immediately went to the other end of the pitch and equalised.

However, Mike Hall scored the next four goals, including two penalties, to put the game out of reach.

Skipper Lee Thrush, Johnny Crowther and Adam Oldfield added to the tally but the Halifax AFL Division Three side deserved credit for a battling effort.

Ovenden West Riding struck three times in the first 14 minutes on the way to a 4-1 win away to AFL Premier side Northowram.

West Riding, playing down the slope, almost took the lead in the first minute when Scott Eastwood’s free kick eluding everyone and bounced close to the far post.

The Rams made a lively start but then the wheels came off. James Bunn allowed John Booth’s innocuous-looking angled shot to bounce through his hands and Eastwood added a second a minute later from the penalty spot after a foul by Archie Griffiths. Then Bunn and Matthew Rushworth hesitated under a high ball and Booth nipped in to head home.

West Riding had a goal disallowed for offside but the Rams gained a foothold in the game when Scott Singleton was fouled and Lewis Oldridge despatched the penalty after 18 minutes.

Oldridge hit the side netting after good link-up play with Jake Baker but the visitors always looked dangerous and Booth swept the ball home on 28 minutes.

There were no goals in the second half but West Riding had the better chances.

Halifax AFL leaders Ryburn United progressed with a 2-1 win away to Brighouse Old Boys from the second tier of the West Yorkshire League.

Brighouse shaded the first 20 minutes with a couple of chances for Peter Kuleczko, a cross from Greg Roper deflected over the bar by Martin Newham and a header from Graeme Tait which was cleared off the line.

It was an open game and two defensive errors led to Ryburn taking control. Ryburn outnumbered the home team at the back post to open the scoring and 10 minutes later a long throw fell to an unmarked forward who simply headed home.

In the second half Brighouse piled on the pressure. Roper, outstanding on the right, broke through and played a pinpoint pass to Richard Heins, who went through one on one with the keeper but couldn’t put the ball away.

With five minutes to go Tait slammed the ball into the back of the net after a corner on the right but Ryburn managed the remaining minutes of the game well.

Other Halifax AFL sides in the quarter final draw are Shelf FC, Elland Allstars and Brighouse Sports.

Shelf won 4-1 away to fellow Premier side Calder; Allstars got the better of division-higher Illingworth St Mary’s 5-4 and Sports edged past bottom-section newcomers FC Ovenden 2-1.

Ealandians complete a powerful trio of non-Halifax League sides still going strong. The Yorkshire Amateur League dark horses beat Greetland 3-0.