Morton salvages a point

Brighouse Town needed a late goal from Devonte Morton to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Scarborough Athletic yesterday.

Morton scrambled the ball home with two minutes left on the clock in front of 257 spectators at Hove Edge.

Brighouse conceded a penalty in the first minute but Adam Bolder’s effort was saved by Tom Taylor.

However, the visitors went ahead through Billy Logan on 27 minutes and looked set to hold their lead until Morton struck.

Brighouse are now eighth in the Evo Stik NPL’s First Division North, two places behind yesterday’s visitors.

A trip to Farsley Celtic, who are fourth after a 3-2 win at Colne yesterday, is the next fixture for Paul Quinn’s side next Saturday.