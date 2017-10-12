Mintcakes on Brighouse’s menu

BRIGHOUSE TOWN return to league action at home to Kendal Town on Saturday (3.0) looking to pick up three points and pull away from the lower reaches of the Evo-Stik NPL Division One North table.

The Mintcakes sit 13th of the 22 clubs on 15 points from four wins and three draws. Town are 17th with three wins and two draws.

Brighouse could be in a much stronger position if games against Tadcaster Albion, Bamber Bridge and Colwyn Bay had not been thrown away after Vill Powell’s side had led 2-0 in them all going into the second half.

The manager has been looking to strengthen his defence and midfield and was at the Hemsworth MW versus Handsworth Parramore derby on Tuesday.

He will have on-loan Harrogate Town central defender Toby Lees back after the player missed last Saturday’s 4-2 FA Trophy defeat at Bamber Bridge due to the competition rules. Striker Marcus Day, a clubmate at the National League North league leaders, made his debut at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Day looked fine in snatches in the first half alongside Aaron Martin at Bamber Bridge and will be all the better for the outing with his new teammates.

Powell said that Aidan Kirby, also signed last week, had given Brighouse more options up front. They also provided competition for Aaron Martin and Gabriel Johnson, who have had ankle injuries.

Powell said he knew Day from his time at Harrogate Town. He had also scored some vital goals for Ossett Town last season.

“With only Adam Jones (knee) out long term and Adam Field (ankle) also injured we are not far off being back to full strength,” said Powell.

“That being said there are several players that, despite being medically fit, are only just returning from injury. They will take time to find form and fitness.”

Aaron Martin took a knock on his previously injured ankle last Saturday and is not in contention for a place against Kendal.

Saturday’s match, sponsored by ECC Motor Factors of Elland, is viewed as a must-win affair ahead of tough league games at Hyde United and at home to Trafford.

Town are on the road on Tuesday when they travel to Liverpool to take on Evo-Stik Premier Division club Marine (7.45) in the first round of the Integro League Cup. It will be the first ever meeting of the clubs.

Town have loaned central defender Tim Wallace to AFC Emley and also sent No 2 goalkeeper Harry Stead to help them out and give him some game time.