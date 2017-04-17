Meade fires Mount to title

Lee Mount are heading back to the top flight in the Ziggy’s Metro Cars Halifax Sunday League as champions.

Two home wins in six days, by 7-4 against Ryburn Valley last Tuesday and then by 4-1 against Beehive & Crosskeys on Sunday, enabled them to steal the Division One title from under the noses of Halifax Hammers Reserves.

Beehive battled gamely throughout despite being under-strength with the influential Alex O’Keefe amongst those out injured.

Mount started a little too frantically; they did get the ball into the back of the net when three forwards all converged onto the same ball but the telling touch was from a player in an offside position.

At the other end Nick Green had a decent sighter at goal.

The title aspirants’ nerves were calmed on 20 minutes when leading scorer Callum Meade burst down the left channel, cut inside and side footed into the corner of the net for the opening goal.

It took only two minutes for the lead to be doubled through a slightly less conventional goal. Aaron Bennett, in between the sticks for Beehive, was forced into a hurried clearance which smashed off Meade’s face and into the net.

Jack Normanton sent Jordan Ryder through on goal but Bennett did well to smother his effort and the rebound was off target.

Beehive rallied and had a good period just before the break. Matthew Horsfall fed Green, who had the ball in the net but was offside, before Thomas Lamb sent in a fine set piece ball which only just evaded Green.

Meade was again involved early into the second period as he squared for Normanton who just couldn’t hook his legs around the ball enough to get his shot inside the post, but the third goal didn’t take long in coming.

Normanton delivered a dangerous corner under the crossbar which deceived Bennett and dropped over the goal-line.

Beehive’s Lamb then scored the goal of the game with a powerful free-kick into the roof of the net from a long way out.

Jordan Pettifor headed home at the other end but was way offside.

Another goal-mouth scramble then resulted in Meade claiming his hat-trick with a tap in to make the score 4-1.

Ryder was put through on goal for Mount but scuffed wide, whilst Liam Normanton made a fine finger-tip save at the other end to deny Green.

Bennett then made the save of the match late on, getting a strong hand to a powerful drive from substitute Shaun Baxter.

Defeat meant Beehive had to settle for fourth place with Ryburn Valley just above them.

In the Premier, Carrington warmed up for crunch cup and league clashes with arch rivals Waiters by crushing Queens Head 12-2.

Triangle were 5-0 winners away to Halifax Rangers Reserves in the Invitation Cup.