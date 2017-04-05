Ladies power to final

Brighouse Town Ladies are through to their first ever County Cup final after an emphatic 7-0 win against Farsley Celtic last night.

All time leading scorer Jodie Redgrave bagged four goals with others coming from Danni Brown, Charlotte Proud and Lauren Doyle.

Town will meet either Bradford City or Guiseley Vixens with manager Rob Mitchell saying: “I’ve got no real preference on our final opponents.

“Both sides will pose different challenges but we are full of confidence and performing well.”

Town are next in action this Sunday when they entertain relegated Tranmere Rovers (2.0) at the Dual Seal Stadium.