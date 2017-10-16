Illingworth CC’s Dennis Verity

Illingworth Cricket Club are mourning the loss of long standing committee man and former chairman Dennis Verity, who died last week in Overgate Hospice after a brave fight against cancer.

Dennis started his career at Illingworth with spells at Halifax and Warley before returning to his local club Illingworth, for whom he made Parish Cup and Crossley Shield final appearances, captaining the seconds to victory in the 1985 final.

He was club chairman from 2002-2010 and as a qualified coach and manager was a leading light in the club’s junior section.

After his retirement from Nestle he spent much time coaching cricket in schools and clubs for both Chance to Shine and the Yorkshire Cricket Board as well as organising training courses for local coaches.

His funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday, October 25 at 11am, followed by a thanksgiving service at St Andrew’s Church, Holmfield at 12.30pm.