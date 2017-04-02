Headed goals boost Brighouse

Brighouse Town boosted their chances of forcing their way into the NPL First Division North play-off places with a fine 2-1 win away to Kendal Town yesterday.

Paul Quinn’s side had drawn 1-1 at home to the same opponents a fortnight earlier when a late goal pegged them back.

Sam Bailey, who had missed a penalty in that meeting, struck late again for Kendal yesterday but by that time the damage had been done.

Ben Wharton gave Brighouse the lead after five minutes with a looping header over the keeper following fine work down the right from Adam Baker.

The visitors doubled their tally in first half added time with a near post header by James Pollard from Daniel Grimshaw’s corner.

It stayed 2-0 until Bailey’s late effort but Brighouse kept their noses in front and are ninth in the table ahead of Monday’s crunch visit from Ossett Town.

Ossett are sixth and won 4-0 at Radcliffe Borough yesterday.

Brighouse are also at home next Saturday against 11th-placed Bamber Bridge, who drew 1-1 at Glossop North End yesterday.