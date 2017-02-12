Cup focus for Brighouse

Brighouse Town’s West Riding Cup semi-final at home to Tadcaster Albion tomorrow (Monday) has taken on extra significance after yesterday’s 2-0 defeat at Ramsbottom United.

Town are looking increasingly unlikely to reach the Evo Stik NPL Division One North play-offs, the one-time leaders having slipped to ninth in the table.

That means they must focus on trying to beat league rivals Tadcaster, who won 2-1 at Bamber Bridge yesterday, and go on to lift the county trophy.

Brighouse went down to two second half goals on their first ever visit to the Bury club yesterday.

Darrhyl Mason opened the scoring for Ramsbottom three minutes after the break and a Ryan Salmon penalty two minutes from time sealed the fate of Brighouse in front of 197 spectators.

Brighouse have picked up only five points out of a possible last 18.