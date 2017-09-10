Coulson goal sinks Brighouse

Brighouse Town have slipped to 15th in Evo-Stik NPL Division One North after a 1-0 home defeat by Scarborough Athletic yesterday.

Michael Coulson’s deflected free-kick after 18 minutes was decisive as Town, battling against injuries, suffered a second defeat in three home league games this season.

The home side felt they had possibly done enough to deserve a draw in an improved performance and their former ‘keeper Tom Taylor made scrambled saves on a couple of occasions.

Brighouse gave a debut to former Oxford United, Stevenage and Preston North End central defender Luke Foster, who had been signed on Friday.

The 31-year-old was in commanding form while Adam Shaw was unlucky not to score and young ‘keeper Harry Stead, deputising for suspended Chandler Hallwood, gave an assured performance.

Visiting fans contributed to a gate of 355, the best in the section on the day.

Brighouse have another home game on Monday, against third-place Droylsden who drew 3-3 at Kendal Town on Saturday.