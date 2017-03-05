Brighouse sink leaders

Brighouse Town recovered from a shocking end to the first half to register probably their best win of the season in the Evo-Stik NPL yesterday.

Paul Quinn’s side won 3-2 away to leaders Lancaster City to keep their slim hopes of reaching the First Division North play-offs alive.

Tom Haigh had scored at the Giant Axe last season and it took him only three minutes to repeat the feat on his return.

The Brighouse player lobbed the keeper from 40 yards to give the visitors a flying start.

However, City turned things round in dramatic style with two goals in added time at the end of the half, scored by Tom Kilifin and Craig Carney.

Haigh doubled his tally for the afternoon with a tap-in on 57 minutes and Brighouse snatched victory via Ben Atkinson in the third extra minute at the end.

Adam Baker did the spadework and Atkinson chested the ball down and slammed it home.

Brighouse moved up a place to eighth as Scarborough needed a late goal to snatch a 1-1 home draw with Trafford.

Quinn’s side have 10 league games left with Ramsbottom, who beat 2-0 away them recently and trail them only on goal difference, the visitors next Saturday.